On Thursday morning, June 11, the Street Crimes Response Team (SCRT) along with Lincoln City Police, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Police, Toledo Police and McMinnville Police executed simultaneous search warrants in Lincoln City and Otis.
Raymond Mellin, 55, and Cassandra Tischler, 52, of Otis, and Jason Guffey, 46, of Lincoln City, were all arrested after lengthy investigations into the buying and selling of illegal narcotics in the Lincoln County area.
During the warrant execution the SCRT seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia such as digital scales and plastic baggies, drug transaction records and weapons.
Mellin was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail for, Delivery/Possession/Manufacturing of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon. His bail was set at $265,000.
Tischler was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail for, Delivery/ Possession/Manufacturing of Methamphetamine, Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon, and Probation Violation. Her bail was set at $265,000.
Guffey was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail for, Delivery/Possession/Manufacturing of Methamphetamine. His bail was set at $250,000.
The Street Crimes Response Unit (SCRT) is a county-wide team designed to augment the Patrol Division. This team specializes in the handling of community impact crimes, such as narcotics investigations, burglaries, and repeat offenders and does so by investigating these crimes thoroughly. The SCRT is made up of members of the Lincoln City Police and the Newport Police Departments and routinely obtains assistance from the Toledo Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
"LCPD would like to express our thanks to McMinnville Police drug-detection K9 Tucker and his handler, and Newport Police drug-detection K9 Nero and his handler. These teams are essential to these investigations," LCPD authorities said.
The Lincoln City Police Department encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity they witness, as it may assist law enforcement. The LCPD Drug Tip Line is available at 541-994-9800.
