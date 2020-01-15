A local fire department rescued three fisherman near the entrance to Coos Bay after the Coast Guard found a capsized vessel Tuesday evening on the jetty tips.
The capsized vessel was the 38-foot fishing vessel Pacific Miner, which reportedly had the three men aboard when it capsized. The three fishermen were reportedly rescued from inside the sunken vessel and are currently in good health following the incident.
A Coast Guard Sector North Bend MH-65 Dolphin aircrew, flying on a routine training flight, spotted the capsized fishing vessel and immediately reported it to the Sector North Bend Command Center. Shortly after receiving the report the Coast Guard received an electronic position indicating radio beacon transmission that was automatically activated when the EPIRB was submerged in water. The EPIRB was registered to the fishing vessel Pacific Miner.
Two 47-foot Motor Life Boat crews from Coast Guard Station Coos Bay launched to assist in search efforts. The Pacific Miner reportedly had approximately 300 crab on board.
The Coos Bay bar is currently restricted to recreational vessels 40-feet and below. The reported conditions include 8 to 12-foot breaking waves with low winds. There is four miles of visibility.
