On September 22, 2020 at about 6:30 a.m., the Newport Police Department served a narcotics related search warrant at a residence located at 540 NW 56th Street in Newport.
Officers received information that at least three separate adults were selling narcotics from this residence, and that there were minor children living in the home while this was occurring. Newport officers applied for and obtained a search warrant for the residence.
During the service of the warrant, officers located evidence of drug use and sales. Newport Police used both their Drug Detection K9s, Nero and Zoe, to assist with the search. Officers located methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging material, drug records and drug use paraphernalia. Along with the narcotics and drug use paraphernalia, officers seized a large amount of US currency.
A relative was able to arrive and remove the juveniles from the home. Newport Police were assisted by the Toledo Police Department.
Arrested at the scene and lodged in the Lincoln County Jail were Cynthia Marie Stafford, 45, for Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Manufacturing of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Child Neglect 1, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor and Frequenting/Maintaining a Place Where Controlled Substances are Kept or Used.
Norman Frederick Casas, 47, was also arrested and lodged for Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine and Manufacturing of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine.
Also arrested at the scene, but not lodged was Angela Carolyn Lowe, 41, for Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Manufacturing of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Newport Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.