Tim's Act

The Tim Hart Wildland Firefighter Pay Parity and Classification Act (Tim’s Act) overhauls federal wildland firefighter pay and benefits to support recruitment, retention, and firefighters’ well-being.

The already active 2023 wildfire season is underway as the most concerning summer months approach.

After early spring fires in the New Jersey Pine Barrens and Wisconsin, record-breaking temperatures are scorching the Pacific Northwest and melting the California snowpack, while evacuation orders for the Las Tusas Fire in New Mexico are just being lifted.

