Get ready to ‘Fall Back,' at 2 a.m. this Sunday, Nov. 3.
That’s when we turn out clocks back one hour as daylight saving time ends.
Daylight saving time became a national standard in the 1960s and actually began as an energy conservation effort during World War I, according to the Vox.com Science and Health website.
Oregon, California, Washington, Tennessee, Florida, Arkansas and Alabama have approved legislation to make day line saving time permanent, but none of the laws can go into effect without the approval of the federal government. Hawaii and Arizonia do not observe daylight saving time.
Daylight saving time resumes at 2 a.m. on March 8, when we “spring forward.”
First responders say the time changes are a good time to make sure you have working batteries in the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in your home and office.
