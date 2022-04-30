The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office started offering the “Blue Line Safety Zone” in 2019 and would like to remind our citizens that it is available for public use.
The Blue Line Safety Zone is located next to the public entrance at the county courthouse and consists of two clearly marked “blue line” parking spaces in a well-lit area for the community to use for various types of transactions that occur every day.
This would include child visitation exchanges and the legal buying and selling of merchandise between private parties.
Sheriff Landers said, “By providing a safe space in the courthouse parking lot for citizens to conduct private party transactions, our hope is to deter incidents of crime and opportunities for offenders to take advantage of or do harm to our community members.”
Deputies will not directly oversee these transactions, however if an incident does arise, they would have access to surveillance video for investigative needs.
For more information and tips, visit our web site at www.lincolncountysheriff.net, and like us on Facebook at Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Oregon
