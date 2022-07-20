Recently, non-motorized boating has grown in popularity with the convenience and access to purchasing kayaks and standup paddle boards. Many Oregon residents and visitors take advantage of the rivers and lakes across our beautiful state to cool off and enjoy the summer weather, and Lincoln County is no exception.
A few things to consider when pursuing these activities are the safety and requirements to protect yourself and loved ones from unforeseen dangers while spending time on the water.
• All boats navigating Oregon waterways are required to have a minimum of 1 life jacket per person that properly fits the individual it is intended for as well as a sound producing device.
• By Oregon law, stand up paddle boards (SUPs), as well as Kayaks qualify as boats. As such, users are required to wear (if 12 or younger) or carry life jackets when “beyond the limits of a swimming, surfing or bathing area”. Users must also carry a sound signaling device (whistle).
• Waterway Access Permits are required for boats 10 feet and longer (formerly the Aquatic Invasive Species Permit)
Permits can be purchased through ODFW's eLicensing system and one and two-year permits through the Oregon State Marine Board.
Purchasing options are:
One week (valid for 7-consecutive days of your choice) for $7 available only through ODFW)
One calendar year for $17 (expires on December 31 of the year purchased) and;
Two calendar years for $30 (expires on December 31 of the year after purchase).
Failure to show the permit is a Class D violation carries a fine of $115 fine.
Boat measurement is based on the maximum length of the boat when measured along its longest axis.
Always check current weather conditions, the length of the float if you intend to navigate from one location to another and advise a friend or family member of your trip and the time you intend to return.
Rules and regulations can be found here:
https://www.oregon.gov/osmb/boater-info/Pages/Equipment-and-Regulations.aspx
https://www.oregon.gov/osmb/boater-info/Pages/Life-Jackets.aspx
For more information and tips, please visit our website at www.lincolncountysheriff.net and like us on Facebook at Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office - Oregon.
