When driving around Lincoln County and to other areas of the state, there might be road work taking place.
That may mean reduced speed limits and traffic delays in work zones. Did you know that 4 out of 5 work zone crash victims are NOT the workers? It is actually the drivers and their passengers traveling through the work zone areas. Inattention and speed are the most common causes of work zone crashes.
Work zones are dangerous for everyone even when workers are not visible. That is why ODOT lowers the speed limits in work zones. Exceeding work zone speed limits can be especially hazardous for numerous reasons:
- Traffic patterns may change day to day.
- Roads may be rough, uneven or covered with debris.
- Temporary lanes may be narrow with abrupt edges.
- Roadside equipment may obstruct views.
Travelers are often caught off guard by work zone hazards. Distracted driving and driving in excess of the speed limit reduces the necessary reaction time to avoid a crash. When you see orange signs, cones and barrels on the roadway,
PAY EXTRA ATTENTION!
Those are your clues to be prepared for unexpected obstacles and stopped or slowing cars. So slow down, stay alert, avoid distractions and put down the phone.
For more information about work zone safety, visit: www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Safety/Pages/Work-Zone.aspx
For more information and tips, visit www.lincolncountysheriff.net
