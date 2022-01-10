Thinking of making that annual or semi-annual trip to the dump? Ridding your home of unwanted items and trash is a great way to keep it a healthy, safe, and clutter-free place.
Remember also, that we want to keep our environment and fellow motorists healthy and safe. So, take a moment to inspect your cargo. Are there any light, loose items that can scatter and become unsightly litter or pollution along the roadway? Or worse, unsecured larger items that may fall out and cause another drive to swerve or crash?
The National Sheriffs' Association Traffic Safety Committee is working to raise awareness of the problem with unsecured loads. Research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety estimates that road debris played a role in more than 50,000 crashes each year in a four-year period. These resulted in over 9,800 injuries and approximately 125 deaths.
To be secured, loads should be:
Tied down with rope, netting or straps
Tied directly to the vehicle or trailer
Covered entirely with a sturdy tarp or netting
NOT overloaded
Packed with lighter weight items at the bottom and evenly distributed to prevent them from sliding.
For more information and tips please visit our website at: www.lincolncountysheriff.net and like us on Facebook at Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.