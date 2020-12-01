Christmas tree permits are now available from the Siuslaw National Forest and can be purchased through December 31, 2020.
Permits are primarily being sold online at Recreation.gov, but buyers can call a district office for more information. Cutting trees in some areas of the Siuslaw is prohibited, so tree hunters should check maps provided with permits prior to selecting their tree.
Permits cost $5 per tree and individuals can purchase up to five trees. Current fourth and fifth grade students are eligible for one free tree with an Every Kid Outdoors Pass. For more information about the pass, which also provides students and their families free admittance into some national forest recreation sites, national parks, and other federal public lands, visit www.everykidoutdoors.gov.
“Visiting a national forest in search of a tree can be a fun holiday tradition,” said Michele Holman, Central Coast District Ranger. “Finding the right tree on the Oregon Coast can be challenging because many of our trees are older and larger. Bring your sense of adventure and remember to pack enough supplies in case the adventure lasts all day.”
Christmas Tree Safety
• Finding a tree may turn into an all-day outing, so be prepared.
• Bring extra food, water, blankets, flashlight, a First Aid kid and survival gear.
• Let family or friends know where you are headed and when to expect your return.
• Be prepared for winter weather conditions, which may be snowy or icy at higher elevations.
Before cutting your tree,
remember these rules:
• Ensure you’re on national forest land. A map is provided with your permit.
• Take the entire tree – NOT just the top portion of a larger tree.
• Attach your permit to the tree immediately after cutting it.
• Do not discard your tree if later finding one you consider more desirable.
• Saw or chop your selected tree within six inches of the ground. Leave no limbs attached to the stump. To keep the tree from drying out, leave it outside until you’re ready to put it in a stand.
At that point, cut the trunk at an angle, and keep it in plenty of water.
