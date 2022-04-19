TLC, a Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union is helping children save money and save homeless animals. For every new member aged 18 or under who signs up for a Cash Club or Student Savings account, TLC donates five dollars to the Humane Society or animal shelter nearest the location where the account was opened, up to $5,000 total per year.
Since 2017, shelters in Lincoln, Tillamook, Clatsop, Columbia, and Cowlitz Counties have received donations totaling $23,320 in response to new youth savings accounts. Recently, TLC presented the Lincoln County Animal Shelter with a check for $425. TLC plans to continue this developing partnership with animal shelters and encourage community involvement within its service areas.
