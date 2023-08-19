Northwest Oregon Works presents the Behavioral Health Education and Career Fair, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 8, at the Center of Health Education in Newport.
The Behavioral Health Education and Career Fair is a premier event aimed at bringing together businesses, organizations, and individuals interested in the fields of behavioral health.
With a focus on education, career development, and networking opportunities, this event aims to promote and support the growth of the behavioral health industry throughout different regions in Oregon.
Attendees will have the unique opportunity to connect with a wide range of businesses and organizations that are at the forefront of behavioral health. From healthcare providers to educational institutions and non-profit organizations, participants will get a chance to explore various career paths, discover new opportunities, and learn about developments in the field.
Eighteen businesses and organizations will be showcasing their services, programs, and employment opportunities at their designated booths. Attendees can interact directly with representatives, explore career options, and gather valuable information while enjoying free food and beverages.
The event will feature dedicated networking sessions where attendees can connect with industry professionals, share experiences, and establish valuable connections for future collaborations.
The event serves as a platform to bring together businesses, professionals, and individuals passionate about all different areas of behavioral health.
The event is open to the public and is free of charge. All individuals interested in pursuing a career or educational opportunities in these fields are encouraged to attend.
Join the conversation and be part of thriving and impactful workforce solutions and developments.
Northwest Oregon Works is a regional non-profit organization dedicated to supporting economic and workforce development in the Northwest Oregon region.By fostering collaboration among businesses, government entities, and education providers, Northwest Oregon Works strives to create pathways for individuals to gain and improve their skills, ultimately leading to a more prosperous economy.
