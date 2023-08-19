Health Care

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to connect with a wide range of businesses and organizations that are at the forefront of behavioral health.

 Metro Creative Connection

Northwest Oregon Works presents the Behavioral Health Education and Career Fair, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 8, at the Center of Health Education in Newport.

The Behavioral Health Education and Career Fair is a premier event aimed at bringing together businesses, organizations, and individuals interested in the fields of behavioral health.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Now that it is legal in Oregon, will you pump your own gasoline?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.