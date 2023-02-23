The influenza vaccination rate among Oregon health care workers dropped 26% between the 2019-2020 and 2021-2022 influenza seasons, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

It is concerning to state officials trying to prevent the virus’s spread to people most at risk of severe illness and death, the OHA states in a release.

Flu Shots

“People receiving care in hospitals and other medical settings are at high risk of infection and severe outcomes – including death – from the flu,” said Rebecca Pierce, Ph.D., manager of the HAI Program at the Oregon Health Authority’s (OHA) Public Health Division.
