Health Care Report

Data confirm health care costs grew between 2018 and 2019 before dropping between 2019 and 2020 due to COVID-related changes in use of health care. Medicaid experienced the lowest rate of cost growth compared to Medicare and the commercial market.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has published Oregon’s 2022 Annual Cost Growth Trends Report, which presents data on health care spending and health care cost growth in the state between 2018 and 2020.

