A new report shows rising expenses, workforce shortages, and stalled revenue cratered Oregon hospitals’ operating margins in 2022, putting hospitals in one of the worst overall financial positions seen since 1993.
Expenses have outpaced revenues for more than two years, or nine consecutive quarters. Hospitals’ median operating margin, which includes federal CARES Act funding, declined to -2.8% in 2022, compared to 3.2% in 2021 and 4.1% in 2020. The data is part of a new Apprise Health Insights report illustrating calendar year 2022 financial results. The full report is attached to this story at thenewsguard.com.
“After two years of losses, hospitals are facing extraordinarily difficult choices,” Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems (OAHHS) President and CEO Becky Hultbeg said. “Organizations will struggle to remain sustainable in this type of environment.”
Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital Chief Operating Officer Virginia Riffle said the medical centers in Lincoln City and Newport have been challenged.
“The past few years and current market conditions have been challenging for health care systems across the country,” Riffle said. “Samaritan Health Services has worked diligently to balance our system resources against rising costs, staffing shortages and operational challenges so that we can continue to provide care for our communities. To that end, we’ve worked creatively to maximize treatment space within our hospitals, leveraged agency staff when needed and increased patient capacity by offering e-visits when appropriate. As a community-centered nonprofit system, our aim is to build a sustainable health system that is here to care for patients for generations to come.”
By the numbers
Rising expenses, especially labor, negatively impacted Oregon hospitals all year long. Labor expenses per FTE increased 26% over pre-pandemic levels. The health care workforce shortage contributed to rising labor costs. Meanwhile, total operating expenses rose 11% compared to 2021, exceeding net patient revenue (which also increased, but only by 5.8%) by $1.6 billion.
At the same time, the inability to safely discharge patients to other settings continued to plague hospitals in 2022. Average length of stay (ALOS) was up 20%, and those longer stays often came with no additional reimbursement to pay for staff and other services necessary to care for those patient needs.
Apprise Health Insights data show throughout 2022 between 600 and 700 patients statewide were either “boarding” or unable to be discharged, continuing to cause strain on hospitals and families focused on placing patients in the best care setting.
Proposed solutions
Amid these persistently poor financial conditions, OAHHS has proposed a package of bills in the 2023 legislature that will help rebuild the health care workforce, exempt certain labor costs from the state’s cost-growth target and create a task force to explore ways to increase capacity in care settings outside of hospitals.
“These record losses should create a sense of urgency for legislators to act,” said Hultberg. “Economists are predicting 2023 will also be a difficult year for hospitals. We can’t sit back and do nothing, waiting for things to improve.”
About OAHHS
Founded in 1934, the OAHHS is a mission-driven, nonprofit trade association representing Oregon’s 62 hospitals. Together, hospitals are the sixth largest private employer statewide, employing more than 70,000 employees.
OAHHS said it is committed to fostering a stronger, safer Oregon with equitable access to quality health care by providing services to Oregon’s hospitals ensuring all are able to deliver dependable, comprehensive health care to their communities; educates government officials and the public on the state’s health landscape and works collaboratively with policymakers, community based organizations and the health care community to build consensus on and advance health care policy benefiting the state’s 4 million residents.
About Apprise
Apprise Health Insights is described as one of the most reliable and complete source of hospital data in Oregon. As the data subsidiary of the OAHHS, Apprise staff have gathered and analyzed data about Oregon hospitals and health systems since 1985.
