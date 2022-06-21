Lincoln County School District is proud to announce the return of Brent Belveal to a new position as the interim principal of Toledo Jr. Sr. High for the 2022-2023 school year. Toledo Jr. Sr. High will also have two assistant principals: Kathy Beyer (formerly of McMinnville High School) and Chloe Minch (formerly assistant principal at Newport Middle School).
Brent Belveal shares a letter of introduction with all the Toledo families and students:
“Good morning, families and Toledo students,
I look forward to serving the Toledo community as the 2022-23 Principal at Toledo Junior/Senior High School. My passion and professional history are built around being a servant leader with the goal of helping students find their own best ‘next steps.’ I've always had an open-door policy with the intent of hearing all perspectives to develop the best possible outcomes for all. I have a lot to learn about Toledo, and I will lean on the school and district staff and Toledo community to find the best ways to serve the staff, students, and community.
History: I am just finishing my 40th year in education. I taught business, some math, and a little PE for 25 years before moving into administration. I was an assistant principal at West Albany HS for four years and then the principal at South Albany HS for eight years. I retired in 2018 and worked for AVID as a staff developer and consultant in Oregon, Washington, and Utah for two years. In 2020-21 I was hired in Lincoln County to help launch an alternative school for middle school students and provide administrative support at Newport Middle School. Due to some health concerns that have since been resolved, I ‘re-retired’ in June of 2021. In 2021-22, I was asked to step in as the interim principal at Philomath High School and have truly enjoyed guiding the school out of some challenging times to a very solid position and helped hire the new principal and assistant principal at PHS. During my teaching career, I coached football and wrestling and served as a head wrestling coach for 20 years. I've been married to Candy for 44 years and have two daughters -- one is a teacher in Scio married to a machinist, and the other is a hair stylist married to a teacher in Albany who just recently changed careers to become a Linn County deputy officer. I have three grandchildren (Harper, Olivia, and Brock) who bring much joy into my life.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve your school and for the opportunity to engage with your students. I look forward to meeting you and welcome your input as we begin planning for a great school year in 2022-23. I strongly believe that one kind, caring adult can make all the difference to our students. Let's have a great year and grow together in 2022-23.”
