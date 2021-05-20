On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at approximately 11:24 pm, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 128.
Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F350, operated by Jesus Perez (25) of Salem, was northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a Kia Spectra operated by George Linden III (46) of Toledo.
Linden sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Perez was transported to Salem Hospital.
OSP was assisted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Depoe Bay Fire Department, and ODOT.
