The Toledo Public Library has begun building a digital audio archive to document the stories and voices of Lincoln County. Lincoln County residents are invited to record their personal stories, family histories, folk tales and songs.
The library will use specialized microphones and recording equipment to ensure the best audio quality possible. The files will be stored on a dedicated hard drive, which will be available for future patrons and researchers to explore in much the same way as the library’s microfilm collection.
“Digital media can be finicky, and one of the ways around that is redundancy,” said Assistant Director Harrison Baker. “To address that, we’ve started reaching out to potential partner institutions in the area who might want to host a copy of the archive in the future.”
The Toledo Public Library is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those who wish to participate in the project can call the library at 541-336-3132 to make an appointment to record.
“Being able to listen to people from the past connects us to them and gives us insights into their speech and personalities beyond just the words they said,” said Baker. “And we’re all going to be in the past for a lot longer than we’re here.”
