Digital audio archive
Photo: Metro Creative

The Toledo Public Library has begun building a digital audio archive to document the stories and voices of Lincoln County. Lincoln County residents are invited to record their personal stories, family histories, folk tales and songs.

The library will use specialized microphones and recording equipment to ensure the best audio quality possible. The files will be stored on a dedicated hard drive, which will be available for future patrons and researchers to explore in much the same way as the library’s microfilm collection.

