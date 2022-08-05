Lincoln City is ranked as one of the top 12 U.S. seaside cities for a summer escape, according to Fodor’s Travel.
Lincoln City is ranked as one of the top 12 U.S. seaside cities for a summer escape, according to Fodor’s Travel.
The online travel information site is described as dedicated to sharing top travel tips and highlighting breathtaking destinations.
About Lincoln City, Fodor’s Travel experts write that, “this scenic, seaside community is home to six historic districts and seven miles of pristine, walkable beaches along Oregon’s central coast—and feels like a world away from the hustle and bustle of urban life. Instead, visitors will encounter a laid-back Pacific Northwest beach town that boasts evergreen forests, fresh air, and a sizeable lake—along with city comforts like a variety of shopping, dining, and attractions.”
Fodor’s also highlights Lincoln City’s annual summer Kite Festivals, the city’s signature ‘Finders Keepers’ tourism promotion of 3,000 hidden glass floats, and a local bed and breakfast.
“In late June, visitors can spy colorful sky sights filled with kites during The Summer Kite Festival, and ongoing treasure hunts like the ongoing glass floats give everyone the opportunity to find hidden, handmade treasure along the beach,” the Fodor Travel experts stated. “Spend a low-key evening at Baywood Shores Bed and Breakfast, which is tucked onto the bank of the scenic Siletz Bay, offering sights of the sea and the local wildlife.”
Fodor's Public Relations Specialist Brynn Grissom said Fodor's always looks to include a wide range of destinations in the lists.
"We want to ensure that we're geographically comprehensive — destinations from Hawaii to Maine were included in this list — so our readers have somewhat easy access to support a local community," he said. "We also want to shine a light on under-the-radar spots, like Lincoln City, and let folks know that staggering beauty isn't only found in Honolulu, but can often be found nearby."
Grissom said the listing should give Lincoln City wide exposure.
"We have more than three million monthly readers, primarily based in the United States, who share the common goal of wandering this weird and wonderful world," Grissom said.
"We’re thrilled to see Lincoln City recognized internationally as a must-see destination," Explore Lincoln City Director Ed Dreistadt said. "Fodor’s ranking Lincoln City among its top list for summer travels is a testament to the creativity, passion, and entrepreneurial spirit of our small coastal community. Our hope is this distinction will encourage people near and far to visit and experience all the wonderful offerings of the Oregon coast.”
Monterey, California, Coco Beach, Florida, Honolulu, Hawaii and Boston, Massachusetts are also among the top 12 listing.
See the online article at https://www.fodors.com/world/north-america/experiences/news/best-u-s-seaside-cities-for-summer
