The second addition to the command staff was Torin Liden, who was promoted to Sergeant.
Sergeant Liden began his career in Law Enforcement with Corvallis Police Department in 2010, and joined LCPD in 2011. During his 10 years with the agency, he has performed the duties of Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Director of our Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Operations, Defensive Tactics instructor, Taser instructor, Standardized Field Sobriety Test instructor, both a Drug Recognition Expert and instructor for Drug Recognition Experts, and has served as the Vice President of the Police Employees Association for the past several years.
He was recognized in both 2012 and 2015 as the MIP/DUII Enforcer of the Year.
During the swearing-in, Chief Palmer noted that all of Sergeant Liden’s opportunities as a trainer over his career have allowed him to train and lead all of our officers in some capacity, which greatly benefits him and the department in his new leadership role. Sergeant Liden hopes to utilize his new role by continuing to mentor the officers in their careers and increase their skill sets to serve the community even better. He was integrally involved with the Citizens Police Academy, which he plans to continue once the pandemic is under control, and aspires to spearhead other programs of community involvement, such as a Police Volunteers group.
