Summer in the city means dollars and cents. Lots of dollars and cents, but also lots of traffic.

The News Guard has reached out to Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lori Arce-Torres and Explore Lincoln City Event and Outreach Coordinator Stephanie Hull for insight into one of the largest visitor attractions, the city's annual Summer Kite Festival, held June 24-25 at the D River Wayside.

Summer Kite Festival

The annual Lincoln City Summer Kite Festival draws thousand to the beaches.
The View

People fill up nearby lodging facilities and restaurants during the two-day kite festival.
Traffic Jams

The summer events lead to traffic jams along Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
