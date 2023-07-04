Summer in the city means dollars and cents. Lots of dollars and cents, but also lots of traffic.
The News Guard has reached out to Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lori Arce-Torres and Explore Lincoln City Event and Outreach Coordinator Stephanie Hull for insight into one of the largest visitor attractions, the city's annual Summer Kite Festival, held June 24-25 at the D River Wayside.
The News Guard: What was your impression about the summer kite festival? What stood out to you about this event?
Lori Arce-Torres: The Kite Festival is a wonderful way to showcase our beaches, which are perfect for Kite Flying in Lincoln City. There is nothing quite like seeing the vibrant colors of the kites in the air and watching families enjoying this beach activity together. The weather was spectacular with plenty of sun and perfect wind speeds for kite flying this year. Bringing thousands of people together in a peaceful, fun way is what the Kite Festival is all about.
The News Guard: So far, what have you heard from the merchants about how they did over the weekend as a result of the annual summer kite festival?
Arce-Torres: The local merchants are thankful for the additional traffic that the Kite Festival brings in, however it tends to snarl traffic to the point of visitors not being able to find a parking spot to get out and shop the local businesses.
The News Guard: What do you believe could be improvements for the kite festivals and what? For example, traffic along the highway into and out of the city was quite heavy. Improvements needed? And what are the merchants saying they'd like to see differently?
Arce-Torres: Traffic is always a concern in Lincoln City on any given weekend during the summer months. The merchants that I've spoken with were surprised to see the Kite Festival, Touch a Truck and Casino Anniversary Fireworks all on the same weekend this year. These events individually bring in large crowds, and if spread out it could help the traffic congestion and keep tourists coming back multiple times.
I'm hearing that hotels and restaurants had a big boost in the arm with the additional traffic in town.
Explore Lincoln City
The News Guard: What is Explore Lincoln City's estimate of the size of the crowd over this past weekend's kite festival?
Stephanie Hull: At this time we estimate 15,000 to 18,000 attendees on Saturday and between 6,000 to 8,000 on Sunday. Once we receive data from Oregon State Parks and shuttle busses we will have a more accurate estimate.
The News Guard: From a dollar and cents standpoint, what is Explore Lincoln City's estimate of the value of the annual summer and fall kite festivals considering the visitor spending at local shops, restaurants, and lodging?
Hull: 87.5% Occupancy during the Weekend of 2019 Summer Kite Festival (2,021 Rooms)
93.1% Occupancy during the Weekend of 2022 Summer Kite Festival (1,935 Rooms). Note the loss of a few properties that went to permanent housing or closed.
86.9% Occupancy during the Weekend of 2019 Fall Kite Festival (2,022 Rooms)
85.2% Occupancy during the Weekend of 2022 Fall Kite Festival (1,866 Rooms). Note the loss of a few properties that went to permanent housing or closed.
Visitor spending is approximately $316.00 per trip for those staying at hotels. Of visitor spending, 21% is spent on food service, 9% on food stores, 9% on transportation/gas, 9% on arts, recreation, and entertainment, 11% on retail sales.
Numbers based on Dean Runyan Travel Report – Travel Oregon and STR data.
The News Guard: Is that figure up or down compared to previous years and why?
Hull: We will not have occupancy data for 2023 Summer Kite Festival for a few days to week. Last year we estimated just under 35,000 people attended the festival. This was an anomaly due to many factors such as the weather being over 100 degrees in the valley and June raining the majority of the month up until the festival. It was also the first Kite Festival since Fall of 2019 due to Covid-19. The average numbers for this year are in line with pervious summer festivals.
The News Guard: From what we understand, there continues to be concerns expressed by merchants about the traffic and parking challenges, especially during a weekend with multiple public events, such as the kite festival and the casino fireworks during the same weekend. What solutions are Explore Lincoln City and the City reviewing that could ease that concern?
Hull: We are currently looking into having more sponsors of the festival and potentially utilizing more parking areas close to D River that are within walkable distance. We are also planning on adding another shuttle to ease waiting time for drop off and pick up as well. With large amounts of people coming into Lincoln City, it’s nice to give a few options for entertainment at different hours throughout the day and evening. Next June we are looking the fourth weekend in instead of the last weekend as a potential option for next Summer’s Kite Festival in hopes to spread out events throughout the month.
Even more visitors
More visitors were expected to fill the city during the Independence Day celebrations. Typically, the beach at Taft draws thousands for the annual fireworks display July 4. The frequent summer events cause heavy and very slow traffic along Highway 101, the main north-south route directly though Lincoln City.
Traffic challenges
In a tourism update in March, The News Guard talked with Lincoln City Police Department Lt. Jeffrey Winn about the traffic challenges associated with the heavy influx of visitors. He said more traffic crashes occur during the heavy travel periods.
“One of the most consistent traffic crash calls we respond to are rear end collisions.,” LCPD Lt. Jeffrey Winn said. “These are generally lower speed crashes that occur in heavy stop and go traffic conditions.”
Winn said such crashes are caused when one driver is either following to close, traffic suddenly stops and the driver can’t stop in time before hitting the back of the vehicle they are following ,or there is a break in the heavy traffic and a driver will speed up and not see or realize traffic is slowing or stopping in front of them in time to stop before hitting the back of the vehicle in front of them.
“In both of these scenarios, the drivers are really not paying close enough attention to their driving or are distracted in some way or they are being impatient and trying to go faster than traffic allows,” Winn said.
Winn says driver anticipation is critical.
“The biggest recommendations we can give to avoid these types of crashes is to leave in plenty of time, slow down, and pay attention to your driving,” Winn said. “Avoid being distracted by your passengers or especially by your cell phones while driving and be patient.”
Winn also said that there are increasing risks for pedestrians.
“Besides more vehicles on the streets and roadways, we will see many pedestrians and bicyclists out enjoying the area and our local businesses,” he said. “We encourage drivers to be extra vigilant while driving, watching for people crossing the highway or roadways or walking or biking along our side streets.”
The News Guard will follow the summer tourism impact with another update following the Labor Day holiday.
