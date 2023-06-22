The Summer Kite Festival is set to return to Lincoln City on June 24 and 25, bringing a lively weekend of soaring kites and family-friendly fun.
Held on the beach at the D River State Recreation Site, this annual event has become a beloved tradition for locals and visitors alike.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. attendees will witness the talents of professional lite flyers from around the world. The festival features captivating performances by teams, duos and solo flyers, as well as demonstrations on the expansive kite field.
With a food truck owned by local Siletz Tribal Members and an array of engaging kids' activities organized by local charities, there's something for everyone to enjoy!
“The Lincoln City Summer Kite Festival is such a special event our community looks forward to every year,” Explore Lincoln City Event and Outreach Coordinator Stephanie Hull said. “It’s so fun to see people of all ages enjoy an awe-inspiring scene of different styles, shapes and colors of kites coming together to create an incredible experience.”
The festival offers two days of kite-flying activities, including a free Kite Making Workshop where attendees can create their own paper kites that soar. Throughout the event, the sky will be filled with performances by featured kite fliers. Attendees can gaze up to see colorful octopuses swimming through the skies, whales breaching the clouds, and fast Rokkaku kites dancing through the air.
Additionally, attendees can enjoy the Pixie Fest Carnival Games, with donations going to the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City, as well as stroll through the Wind Garden and marvel at the Art Kite Display.
Parking will be available at the Lincoln City Community Center and Lincoln City Outlets. A free shuttle service will operate continuously, transporting visitors between these locations and the festival site.
Event Schedule
10 am: Announcements. Festival Opening Performance.
10 am - 2 pm: FREE Kite Making Workshop! Make your own paper kite that flies!
10 am - 4 pm: Performances by Featured Fliers.
4 pm: Festival Closes.
All Day: Pixie Fest Carnival Games, donations going to Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City.
All Day: Walk through the Wind Garden.
All Day: BIG show kites fill the Lincoln City festival sky with color!
All Day: Art Kite Display.
Special Kite Flier Memorial on Sunday from 11 am - 11:15 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.