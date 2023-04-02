The Hunt

A previous Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City Easter Egg Hunt at Regatta Park in Lincoln City. The 2023 hunt will be conducted at Taft Park.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / Country Media, Inc

The Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City presents its 2023 East Egg Hunt from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday April 7, at Taft Park, a brand-new location this year.

Taft Park is located at 1545 SE 50th Street in Lincoln City.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are your ready for Spring and Summer weather?

You voted:

Featured Inserts



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.