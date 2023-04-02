The Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City presents its 2023 East Egg Hunt from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday April 7, at Taft Park, a brand-new location this year.
Taft Park is located at 1545 SE 50th Street in Lincoln City.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Instant unlimited access to all of our content on thenewsguard.com.
The News Guard E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING online subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$60.00
|for 365 days
Read all the news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $8 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
The News Guard delivered to your mailbox each week.
Includes full access to all of our online content, and our E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month - In County
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Month to Month - Out of County
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Lincoln County Residents
|$70.00
|for 365 days
|Out of County Residents
|$90.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow current subscribers of The News Guard to access all of our online Subscriber-Only content, including the E Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please call us at 1-541-994-2178 or email admin@countrymedia.net.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
The Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City presents its 2023 East Egg Hunt from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday April 7, at Taft Park, a brand-new location this year.
Taft Park is located at 1545 SE 50th Street in Lincoln City.
The actual hunt begins at noon sharp.
The Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City members have added new activities for this year’s hunt including, $3 face painting, a free Pixie Game with additional games are $1 each, and a photo booth with the Easter Bunny. Those taking part in the hunt are asked to bring their own basket to haul away all the goodies they can collect during the event.
There will be the traditional Easter Egg Hunt with all the amazing prizes kids love, including the coveted Golden Easter Eggs for which special prizes will be awarded, according to a release from the Kiwanis of Lincoln City.
The Easter Bunny has graciously agreed to make an appearance to officially start off the Easter Egg Hunt at noon and to take pictures with all those mini bunnies hopping around gathering their eggs.
The Kiwanis would like to thank the sponsors of this event:
Follow updates about The Easter Egg Hunt Event on Facebook at: KiwanisClubLincolnCity.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.