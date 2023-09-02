Get ready to participate in a time-honored tradition as SOLVE presents the Annual Beach & Riverside Cleanup.

Beach Cleanup

SOLVE is hosting over 60 project sites statewide between Sept. 9 through Sept. 17 - with the main events culminating on Saturday, Sept. 16.

"This eagerly anticipated event brings families and communities together to engage in beach cleanups, river cleanups, habitat restoration projects, and neighborhood litter pickup events throughout Oregon," according to a release from SOLVE.

