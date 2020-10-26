On October 25, at about 3:30 a.m., Newport Police Department K9 Officer Randall conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a routine traffic violation.
Officer Randall identified the driver as Timothy Jason Jones, 39, of Toledo. A routine check of Jones’ driving status revealed Jones’ Oregon driving privileges were suspended and Jones had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
During the traffic stop and the arrest of Jones, officer Randall observed evidence of possible narcotic use. Officer Randall deployed his Drug Detection K9 partner, Nero, to the outside of Jones’ vehicle. K9 Nero alerted to the presence of narcotics in Jones’ vehicle and it was subsequently searched.
During the search officer Randall located a commercial quantity of methamphetamine, which had been pre-weighed, packaged and labeled for sale.
Jones was arrested at the scene of the traffic stop for charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Manufacturing of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Felony Warrant – Fail to Appear and Felony Warrant – Parole Violation. He was lodged in the Lincoln County Jail.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Newport Police Department.
