On Dec. 8, at 10 p.m., the Newport Police Department stopped a vehicle after learning the driver, Wiley Pearce, 35, of Newport, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
During the traffic stop suspected narcotics were observed in the vehicle and Newport Police Drug Detection K9 Zoe was deployed. K9 Zoe conducted a search on the exterior of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
Officers searched the vehicle and located a commercial amount of two types of Heroin, Methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging material, drug use and sales paraphernalia, and a large sum of US Currency.
Pearce was arrested at the scene and lodged in the Lincoln County Jail on the following charges;
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Heroin
Manufacturing of a Controlled Substance – Heroin
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Heroin
Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
Manufacturing of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine
Felony Warrant
