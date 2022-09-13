The City of Newport is advising of underground construction activity in the South Beach area that began Sept. 12 and is scheduled to continue to Jan. 2023.
Utility undergrounding is scheduled to take place at the intersection of SE Ferry Slip Road and SE Ash Street, and on Highway 101 from SE Ferry Slip Road south to SE 40th Street. The project will also include the installation of new streetlights on SE 32nd between Highway 101 and SE Ferry Slip Road, and on SE Ferry Slip Road from SE Marine Science Drive to SE 32nd Street.
