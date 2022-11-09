The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA), in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), has confirmed the presence of Phytophthora ramorum (P. ramorum), which causes the disease commonly known as sudden oak death (SOD), at a botanical garden and private residence in Lincoln City.

ODA has intensively sampled both locations and is developing a mitigation plan based on results.

Sudden Oak Death

U.S. Forest Service forest Pathologist Sarah Navarro shows a tree impacted by sudden oak death while leading a tour near Port Orford in 2021.
