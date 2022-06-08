Notice of tree work to occur for the entire stretch of NW Oceanview Drive starting on Monday, June 13, through Wednesday, June 15. City of Newport Public Works/Streets Department will start from Hwy 101 on Monday and work along NW Oceanview Drive for three days total, starting at 8 a.m. each day.
Flaggers will be directing traffic, please expect delays or avoid the area if possible. Please drive with caution. Your cooperation is appreciated.
