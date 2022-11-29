PHOTO 1 Jeremy C. Ruark / The News Guard
Sometimes, it’s the behind-the-scenes projects that bring community members together in the spirit of the season.
Each November and early December for decades, the Lincoln City Rotary Club has launched a holiday wreath project to raise funds for the club’s various community service projects.
On Saturday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 26, the Rotary members and other community volunteers gathered together inside the Taft Middle/High School field house above the school’s stadium to assemble hundreds of the wreaths and centerpieces that are being hand-delivered locally and shipped all across the United States to those ordering the holiday decorations.
The News Guard has reached out to Lincoln City Rotary Club’s Wreath Committee Chair and Rotary Club Secretary Estle Harlan to gain insight into this community project.
The News Guard: When did the wreath project begin and why?
Harlan: We are in the 43rd year of the program which began in 1979. Since its inception, the program has been a fundraiser for providing scholarships to local students. Since its inception, this program assists local students in furthering their education after high school. In addition, the Lincoln City Rotary Club participates in various local, regional and international projects, providing assistance where there is an established need.
The News Guard: Where do the wreaths come from, how many, and what is the overall cost of this project?
Harlan: Wreaths and centerpieces are made on the Oregon Coast and in the Valley from native greenery. This wreath is decorated with pinecones and a festive red bow. The wreath that started the annual Rotary Wreath Sales is a basic 24” circlet. However, Rotarians have expanded their holiday offerings to include two candle centerpieces, candy canes, and (by special order) some larger wreaths.
The overall cost for 1,100 wreaths, 75 centerpieces and about 20 special orders is expected to be close to $24,000 this year.
The News Guard: Overall, what is the estimate of how much money the wreath project has produced since it began in Lincoln City?
Harlan: The net proceeds have totaled about $625,000 for local scholarships.
The News Guard: What is the fundraising goal this season and what does that money fund?
Harlan: The fundraising goal this year is a net of at least $15,000 for local scholarships.
The News Guard: What are the price ranges and variety of wreaths offered this season?
Harlan: Traditional 24" wreaths: $30 local delivery, $49 shipped. Local delivery only: $30 two candle centerpieces and $30 candy canes. Larger wreaths by special order only.
The News Guard: What is the best way for folks to order the wreaths?
Harlan: Contact a local Rotarian.
The News Guard: This is a heartwarming event to see with all the volunteers and club members working together assembling the wreaths. What do you hope these folks take away from this experience each season?
Harlan: We take away a sense of shared community for fueling the work of Rotary in the lives of Lincoln City students.
The News Guard: What rewards do you take away from all the work that you do to make this project successful each holiday?
Harlan: Our wreaths are a local Christmas tradition, and they have become the "face of Rotary" in Lincoln City. They are a reminder of how much we can accomplish when we work together.
Who We Are is a frequent presentation of The News Guard highlighting community members and their positive efforts in our community.
Below view a previous holiday wreath assembly work party.
