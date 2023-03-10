Update posted March 3

The News Guard is adding the following new photos that show the end result of the tree removal project the Lincoln City Cultural Center property.

No Trees

All the trees immediately surrounding the Lincoln City Cultural Center have been removed to make room for the Plaza Project.
Tree Removal

Trees are being removed as part of the new LCCC Plaza Project.
Tree Removal

The work spread out along the northwest corner of the LCCC property.
Tree Removal

Several of the smaller trees along the northwest portion of the lot have been taken down.
Tree Removal

Trees are being taken down along the front of the Cultural Center.
Tree Removal

Looking to the northeast in front of the Cultural Center.
