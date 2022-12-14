Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Oregon Supreme Court has rejected a request from Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to "immediately" review a temporary restraining order by Harney County Judge Robert Raschio, which prevents enforcement of Measure 114.

The high court's action means that Measure 14 is still in limbo and will not take effect today, Dec. 8.

Soaring Gun Sales

Soaring gun sales in Oregon are directly tied to the impact of Measure 114.
