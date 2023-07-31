A 9-1-1 call of a possible fire in a business in the 3000 block of 28th Street sent North Lincoln Fire & Rescue (NLFR) crews to the site.

On Scene

North Lincoln Fire & Rescue sent in a large ladder truck and other equipment to the scene of the call.

The initial 911 call shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, described a smell of smoke inside the building and that the people inside were evacuating.

Positioning

North Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews began positioning ladders allowing therm to reach the roof of the buiding during the inspection.
Assessing

North Lincoln Fire & Rescue fire crew assessing the scene of the fire call.
