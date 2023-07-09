Arrest Scene

Police detain the suspect following the foot pursuit.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / Country Media, Inc.

Details have now been released by Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) following a foot pursuit that began at 11th Street and Highway 101 Wednesday afternoon, July 5.

"LCPD patrol officers saw a male subject they knew to be, 25-year-old Billyray Branum of Lincoln City at 11th Street and Highway 101," LCPD Lt. Jeffrey Winn said. "The officers knew Branum had an active felony warrant out for his arrest for probation violation on a first degree burglary charge. They also knew there was probable cause for his arrest on a local charge for offensive littering."

