On Sept. 28, at approximately 10 a.m. the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office served a court-ordered writ of execution for an eviction on the 900 block of NE Fogarty Street in Newport.
The landlord applied for and was granted the writ through the Lincoln County Circuit Court to allow the sheriff's office to assist in the tenant's removal from the property. On several separate occasions throughout the court process, the tenant relayed threats of deadly force to anybody, including law enforcement, who attempted to remove him from the property.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Tactical Response Team (TRT) was mobilized to effect the execution of the writ due to the heightened risk the tenant was believed to be to deputies and area residents at the time of service.
TRT executed the writ by breaching the house per the homeowner's consent, and deploying an audible distractionary device inside. The sole tenant was detained without incident by TRT members, and escorted outside to be served the eviction trespass documents. Possession of the residence was then transferred to the property owner.
The identity of the tenant or the property owner was not released by authorities.
