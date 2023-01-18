Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

In Lincoln City, if residents needed their tires rotated, their oil changed, or their cars serviced, since 1981, Gerber Tire and Service Center had them covered. After more than 40 years, Gerber Tire will be closing its doors.

Gerber Tire and Service Center

Gerber Tire and Service Center is located at 1605 SE Highway 101 in Lincoln City.

In 1981, Jim Gerber opened his first tire store in Lincoln City, and now, 42 years later, he is retiring, and the business is up for sale. The family owns the tire shop and a trailer lot in Monmouth. Since 2008, his son Perry Gerber has been in charge of the Lincoln City tire shop, while Jim Gerber has focused more on the trailer lot.

4
0
0
4
0

Online Poll

How often do you take a walk along our local ocean beach?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.