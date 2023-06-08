The Devils Lake Water Improvement District's (DLWID) introduction of carp to Devils Lake began early Wednesday, June 7.

"It is our biggest battle against elodea," DLWID Board member Tina French said as she watched a crew release the carp through a white plastic shoot connected to a large truck.

Into the Lake

The grass carp are transferred from a large truck through a plastic tube into the water.
Devils Lake

Devils Lake is a 3-mile-long body of water approximately 21-feet deep just northeast of Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
Grass Carp

Grass carp feed on a wide variety of aquatic weeds in natural water sources such as lakes, rivers, and streams.
0
1
0
0
0



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.