The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has awarded the Oregon Coastal Management Program (OCMP) at the Department of Land Conservation and Development’s (DLCD) a $2.01 million grant for the conservation of an iconic coastal headland through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding for Coastal Zone Management programs.

The Land Deal Site

The investment will provide the funding necessary for the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians (CTSI) to acquire land on Cape Foulweather, located along the Central Oregon Coast.

The investment will provide the funding necessary for the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians (CTSI) to acquire land on Cape Foulweather, located along the Central Oregon Coast. This rare rocky shore with important salt spray meadow and Sitka Spruce forest habitat will be conserved for its ecological, cultural and visual benefits, bolstering the resilience of the Tribe and coastal community, according to a release from the DLCD.

1
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you concerned about Lincoln City’s growth?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.