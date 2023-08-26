The Newport Police have released the identity of the person shot and killed on the Yaquina Bay Bridge Aug. 9.

The deceased in the fatal shooting is identified as 43-year-old Justin Joseph Salisbury, a Newport resident.

Fatal Shooting Investigation

Police conducted the investigation on the top west portion of the bridge.
Fatal Shooting Investigation

Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies assisted Newport Police in closing the Yaquina Bay Bridge during the fatal shooting investigation.
