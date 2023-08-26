The Newport Police have released the identity of the person shot and killed on the Yaquina Bay Bridge Aug. 9.
The deceased in the fatal shooting is identified as 43-year-old Justin Joseph Salisbury, a Newport resident.
"The investigation remains active and has been forwarded to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office," the police statement reads.
Specific details about the suspect or suspects were not released.
The incident unfolded at approximately 12:54 p.m. Aug. 9, as Newport Police officers were dispatched to a possible shooting on the Yaquina Bay Bridge.
Officers arrived on scene and immediately detained a male subject and located a deceased male on the west walkway of the Yaquina Bay Bridge. The officers confirmed the deceased male suffered at least one gunshot wound, according to a release from NPD shortly after the investigation had been launched Aug. 9.
In the Aug. 22 Newport Police release no details are provided about the person detained at the scene.
During the investigation, several witnesses were identified and located by police to the incident. North and southbound traffic on the bride was closed for approximately two hours while officers investigated the incident.
Newport Police stated at the time of the investigation, that there was no threat to the community. Investigators also made a public request that anyone with information related to the Yaquina Bay Bridge incident is asked to contact the Newport Police Department.
