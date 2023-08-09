There are new reports of cougars roaming residential areas along the Oregon Coast.

A Neskowin resident reported three cougars caught on his front door security camera roaming nearby early Aug. 5. This sighting comes shortly after new reports of cougars at Cannon Beach last week following reports of a cougar spotted at Haystack Rock in mid-July.

