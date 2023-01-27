Vehicle break-ins are not new in Lincoln City, but over the past few weeks, Lincoln City Police have received an increase in the number of reported car and truck break-ins.
In the following conversation, Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) Lt. Jeffrey Winn provides The News Guard with insight into this crime.
The News Guard: Do investigators believe the Jan. 2 vehicle break-ins. Prowl, and kayak theft are linked?
Jeffrey Winn: Although we do not have any concrete evidence that they are all related, we cannot say for certain at this time that they are related, however because of the higher than usual amount of incidents, and because there were vehicle in close proximity to each other, we believe it is likely that they are related. Especially the ones that occurred on the same street and/or in the same general area.
The News Guard: We understand that there is surveillance video of the incident that occurred at NW 1st Court Jan. 2. We understand that the video shows the suspect casing and then breaking into the vehicle, grabbing contents and immediately fleeing in a vehicle. Are investigators ready to provide a suspect and vehicle description?
Winn: At this time, I do not have the information on this. My guess, and this is only a guess, there most likely isn’t enough detailed description in any video that would be able to assist with positive identification of the suspect or a suspect vehicle.
The News Guard: Can you give us a count of the number of vehicle break-ins and the number of attempted vehicle break-ins over the past year?
Winn: Our records management system does not break things down to separate and distinguish between Theft from a vehicle and just a Theft case. In other words, the crimes are classified as a Theft I, Theft II, Theft III depending on the dollar amount of the item(s) stolen. In addition, some most “attempted” vehicle break-in and some thefts calls are documented only in computer-aided dispatch (CAD) incidents and not as full case reports.
The News Guard: What specific areas of the city are your officers being called to for the reports of the vehicle break-ins?
Winn: As you can see by the Jan. 2nd reports the thefts occurred in several different locations from the south end of the city up to the north end.
There generally are no “specific” areas where vehicles can be broken into, however anyplace where a vehicle is parked in close proximity with a lot of other vehicles, such as hotel/motel parking lots, the mall or store parking lots and/or rest stops or parks, especially if those are in a secluded area can become prime targets. Also, vehicle parked in driveways and along the roadways in neighborhoods can be targets of opportunity for the would-be thief.
The News Guard: Overall, who are the suspects?
Winn: A lot of vehicle “break-ins” are crimes of opportunity. Many of the “break-ins” are not actually break-ins as in the window is smashed out but the entry is made through an unlocked door. The suspects vary, but generally they are persons who have a drug addiction problem, and they are trying to steal things they can sell for money so they can support their habit. There are also some suspects who are just “professional” thieves and that is just what they do. How they make their money.
The News Guard: How do the suspects conduct this crime. Casing the neighborhood, watching residents, businesses and people coming and going? Smash and grab?
Winn: Some suspects case the area and watch who is coming and going and when they come and go. This is also true for some home and business burglaries. That is why it is important for our citizens to watch their neighborhood and to call LCPD when they see someone or something suspicious going on so we can check it out.
I think the general public would be very surprised to know that there are a lot of people out walking around in neighborhoods and such late at night or early in the morning hours. Of course, not all of them are out doing anything nefarious, but there are a few that are.
As I said above, thefts from vehicles are many times a crime of opportunity and suspect just walks along checking vehicle doors to see if they are unlocked or looking into the backs of pick-ups for unsecure tools or items. When they find ones that are unlocked the enter the vehicle and see if there is anything left in the vehicle to steal.
The “smash and grabs” usually happen when an item of value, such as a purse, wallet, lap top computer or tablet, backpack, or suitcase, or tools can be seen in the vehicle through the window.
The News Guard: What are the suspects taking in the vehicle break-ins and what are they looking for?
Winn: Anything of value.
The News Guard: When suspects are arrested for the vehicle break-ins, due to the current shortage of public prosecutors and jail limitations, are they right back out on the street reoffending?
Winn: This is difficult to answer because it is a complicated problem, but generally depends on the severity of the crime / theft amount / damage amount etc. as to how long the suspect is held before trial time. There are also other factors such as consideration of the suspect’s criminal history and how full the jail is.
Also, generally property crimes do not rise as high in the system matrix as someone who has committed a person crime and generally jail beds are held for those who commit those person type crimes.
The News Guard: Is LCPD using any special patrols or stepped-up enforcement to slow the vehicle break-ins?
Winn: While I don’t want to give any would-be thief a heads-up on what we are doing, I will say that LCPD is aware of the activity and our patrol officers are keeping that in mind when they are out patrolling.
The News Guard: Again, recommendations the public should take to prevent becoming a victim of the vehicle break-ins?
Winn: The best advice I can give is just use good common sense, remove any valuables from the vehicle and/or make sure anything is locked in the trunk and out of sight, park in well-lit areas, keep your doors locked, install surveillance camera system on your home that records your vehicles, keep your exterior lights on during the night, and again keep a watch in your neighborhood for any suspicious activity.
It boils down to making your car less inviting and a harder target, so the would-be thief moves on to an easier target. Last, but not least, never leave any firearms in a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.