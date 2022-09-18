A key funding hurdle for development of a new city park in Lincoln City has been eased.
Lincoln City Parks & Recreation (LCP&R) is receiving $750,000 from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) for the continued development of a new 6.71-acre community park in the historic Taft District.
This funding was granted by the OPRD Commission, Wednesday, Sept. 14.
The $750,000 assists in the funding of the first community park to be built in Lincoln City in close to two decades, while also being the first community park in the historic Taft District (southern area of Lincoln City) alone," LCP&R Director Jeanne Sprague said in a release.
The current park conceptual plan includes new turfed and surfaced multi-sport fields and courts, a large covered outdoor special event area which can convert to multi-sport courts, picnic shelters, restrooms, playground, and an accessible walking path around the park.
“We are so excited!” Sprague said. “Thank you to OPRD for understanding the value and need of a new community park in Lincoln City. This new park will offer health, wellness and many other benefits to our residents, visitors, and local economy. This OPRD funding is getting us to our goal of park construction.”
Spague said the OPRD funding is a huge boost to Lincoln City Parks and will be coupled with $1 million in State of Oregon funding this year from OR House Bill 5202 for development of the new park.
State Rep. David Gomberg, who represents District 10 in the Oregon Legislature, worked collaboratively with district staff, LCP&R staff and the LCP&R Advisory Board to champion funding for the new Park, according to Sprague.
“I’m convinced the new Community Park in LC will become a staple of this community, providing much-needed recreational space, opportunities for our kids, and new business opportunities for the Central Coast," Gomberg said. "This is a visionary use of the space and we’ll see the results for decades to come.”
“The voices in our community have asked to have this park built, we’re listening and we’re moving towards the goal line," Sprague said. "The building of this community park in Taft is needed, public sports fields, sports courts and special event areas are needed, all of which will support our local economy.”
This land was the former site of Taft Elementary School, which was demolished in 2014.
Since 2008, Lincoln City had been in talks with the Lincoln County School District (LCSD) to acquire the 6.71-acres, to build a park where the former Taft Elementary once stood. In anticipation of the park, the Lincoln City Urban Renewal Agency built a public parking lot with 61 spaces directly to the west of the park area. In December 2020, Lincoln City was able to purchase the land from LCSD for $422,000.
In preparation for final park design, LCP&R in partnership with Lincoln City Public Works, is completing land surveys on the park land, along with final demolition of the decommissioned Taft school maintenance shop.
Sprague said the phased steps include finalizing the park landscape design, utilizing the current park conceptual plan, and then breaking ground on construction.
Public open houses for the park landscape design are planned to start this winter 2023, offering the public an opportunity to voice their wants in park amenities. This design will provide estimates of costs, allowing Lincoln City to phase the construction of the new park in accordance to available funding and budget.
In a published interview with The News Guard in the summer of 2021, Sprague said community involvement will be key.
"Community involvement, vision, and plan, with city and parks and recreation support and follow through," she said. "The opportunities that this new park will afford Lincoln City residents and visitors are endless!"
In that 2021 interview, Sprague said the park is a win-win for everyone involved.
"It’s within a half mile of Taft Elementary and High Schools, and in close proximity to parking, shops, and restaurants," she said. "Not only will this park be an economic boost to the Taft district and Lincoln City as a whole, the park will also provide developed recreation areas in an area of the city which lacks such park opportunities."
In her latest release, issued Sept. 15, Sprague said she is hoping that the community park's phased construction can start in late 2023 and/or 2024.
“Pending funding, we will build park amenities as we’re able," she said. "For example, we may need to start with construction of restrooms, playgrounds, or covered shelters, and build on from there.”
The park funds come from a voter approved, State lottery funded grant program administrated by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
Typically, the program awards over $5 million annually to qualified projects, and has awarded over $60 million in grant funding since the program began in 1999. This year, OPRD allocated $25.2 million in grant funds for 24 proposals from cities, counties and parks districts from across Oregon. Lincoln City’s project ranked 13th of the 47 applications.
For continued updates on the new community park development in Lincoln City, see https://www.lincolncity.org/departments/parks-recreation/new-community-park-taft. Follow this developing story here online and in the Tuesday Print editions of The News Guard.
