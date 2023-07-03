The coastal community of Lincoln City welcomes visitors and locals alike to attend the annual 4th of July fireworks celebration!
Festivities start in the Taft District of Lincoln City with live music beginning at 12 p.m. Finish up your holiday with the spectacular firework display over Siletz Bay at dusk, approximately 10 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Join us for this year's lineup of live music at the Taft Pavilion at the west end of SW 51st Street) The music starts at 12 p.m. and goes right up until the fireworks show over the bay. The event is family friendly and it's free. This year's acts include bands:
- Hecktic Week
- Strawberry Roan
- Hellcats
Parking is permitted in the public parking lots and on the street throughout the Taft District. Park at Taft High School starting at 6 p.m. Shuttle service to make rounds from Taft High School to Taft Park area until 1 a.m.
