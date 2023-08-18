At least two people were rescued from the ocean just west of the Spanish Head Resort in Lincoln City Wednesday morning. Aug. 16.
The North Lincoln Fire & Rescue Water Rescue Team and a Pacific West Ambulance crew responded to the scene of the incident. The rescue team had to maneuver all-terrain vehicles to the site along a rocky portion of the beach to reach the victims.
The initial call was a family in distress in the water. Two males were found to be stranded on the rocks.
The two victims appeared to not be suffering life threatening injuries as they were brought on shore by the rescue team. The two victims were taken to a waiting ambulance for observation.
First responders continue to stress that the ocean is dangerous, with shifting tides and sneaker waves. Warning signs are posted at most of the beach entrances urging people of the dangers.
Lincoln City, Newport, and other coast cites provide public swimming pools to help people seeking such activity.
