The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
January 8
1:42 p.m.
Caller reported the toilet in the men’s room at the SW 50th public restrooms was damaged between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6. No suspects. Report taken.
3:42
Fraud reported in the 2600 block of NE Neptune. Caller advised that suspect has been taking money from victim. Report taken.
6:18 p.m.
A warrant arrest was conducted in the 4000 block of NW Highway 101. Original call was for Trespass. Suspect taken into custody and transported to city jail and then to the county jail.
January 9
11:39 a.m. An abandoned 1985 27’ Cruise Air Motorhome was tagged and towed by Menetee Towing to Anderson Creek site.
1:09 p.m. An abandoned 1989 26’ Shasta Motorhome was tagged and towed by Menefee Towing to the Anderson Creek site.
January 10
9:47 a.m.
Caller reported front business window broken in the 1400 block of NW Highway 101. Report taken.
11:40 a.m.
Caller reported possible abuse in the 2600 block of NE Yacht. Officer took report.
2:44 p.m.
Warrant arrest conducted in the 1200 block of SE Oar Avenue.
11:01 p.m.
Caller reports male assaulted her. Report taken.
January 11
Traffic story initiated in the 6000 block of SE Inlet Avenue. Three vehicles involved. One driver fled on foot and barricaded self in motorhome on property and refused to come out. Report taken.
11:26 a.m.
Extra patrols requested after caller reported concern about transients squatting at location and camping on the porch.
4:52 p.m.
A report taken following a firearm denial inn the 800 block of SE Highway 101.
January 12
3:13 p.m.
Caller reported sister missing in the 2200 block of NE Holmes Road. Sister is schizophrenic, has alcoholism and limited mental capacity. Entered into LEDS/NCIC. Report taken.
1:53 p.m.
Person turned in a wallet found in the Olivia Beach area.
5:24 p.m. Caller reported her daughter has runaway. Entered into LEDS/NCIC. Report taken.
8:14 p.m.
Caller reported a physical domestic disturbance in the 600 block of SW 48th Street. Report taken.
Oregon State Police
January 20
5:06 p.m.
A single vehicle crash occurred, where the vehicle rolled multiple times, coming to an uncontrolled rest on the passenger side of the vehicle. Roadway evidence and witness statements made it apparent the driver was driving too fast for conditions. The driver was cited for careless driving, driving uninsured, and no operator's license. The vehicle was towed by Rowley's Towing. ODOT, Toledo Fire, and Toledo PD assisted on scene.
8:49 p.m.
A silver sedan was traveling northbound on highway 101 displaying expired registration stickers. The driver was identified with having an outstanding warrant and failing to report as a sex offender annually. The Subject was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
January 21
12:14 a.m.
A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. The driver was found to be uninsured and driving while suspended. The vehicle was towed by Car Care Tow Pros for SB780 impound and the driver was issued citations.
6:20 p.m.
A white Toyota sedan was traveling north on highway 101 near mile post 167. The vehicle lost control while negotiating a curve and crashed into a ditch. The driver had a suspended license and a warrant for their arrest. Took the driver into custody and lodged them at LCJ. Vehicle was towed by coast towing.
January 22
1:06 p.m.
A tan Ford Explorer was stopped for expired registration. The driver was found to be DWS and did not have insurance. The vehicle was towed to Care Care Tow Pro.
4:05 p.m.
A Red Toyota 4Runner was traveling westbound when a deer ran into the lane of travel. the vehicle collided with the deer causing airbag deployment. There were no injuries, and the vehicle was towed due to damage.
January 23
12:18 a.m.
A silver Ford sedan was stopped for a traffic violation on US-101 near milepost 147. The driver was revealed to have a felony warrant out of Multnomah County. The warrant was confirmed and the driver was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.
1:28 a.m.
The driver of a 2002 Dodge Durango was southbound on US-101 when near milepost 146 lost control of their vehicle and overturned into the vegetation on the shoulder. The occupants arranged their own transport to the hospital and claim to arrange a tow for their vehicle.
10 a.m.
A blue Honda Accord was stopped for Illegal alteration or display of license plates. Driver was found to be DWS and uninsured. The vehicle was towed by Car Care Tow Pro.
11:10 a.m.
The Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash. The driver of a red Jeep mail vehicle was attempting to turn left off the highway and was struck by a passing silver Ram truck. The driver of the jeep was transported to the Corvallis hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Ram truck was uninjured. The driver of the red Jeep arranged their own tow and the Ram truck was able to drive from the scene.
