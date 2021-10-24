The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
Oct. 8
At about 5:23 a.m. Police were called to a recovered stolen vehicle report at the 15th Street beach access. An officer found a vehicle stuck in the beach. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Salem. The driver was cited and released for unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was towed by Car Care.
Oct. 9
At approximately 12:21 a.m. police responded to a 911 hang up call in the 2700 block of Inlet Avenue. A female was taken into custody for violation of a protection order and for giving false information. The female was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
At about 7:36 a.m. Police responded to a found purse report in the parking lot at NW 14th Street. At 11:43 a.m.an individual dropped off a ring to the police department that was found at the NW 15th Street beach access.
At 11:22 p.m. Police responded to a theft report in the 1700 block of NW 44th Avenue. It was reported that a wallet was missing and when it was returned it was missing $1,500. A surveillance camera recorded a male picking up the wallet and pocketing the money from inside. Police re-covered the money and returned it to the victim.
Oct. 10
At 11:09 a.m. Police responded to the 4000 block of Beach Avenue for a theft report.
Oct. 11
At 1:19 a.m. Police responded to a reoccurring theft of cans from a car.
At 8:44 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a physical domestic dispute in the 4300 block of High-way 101. Police confirmed a misdemeanor warrant and cited one individual.
At 5:35 p.m. Police took a report of the theft of a wallet and phone being stolen.
At 6:37 p.m. Police took a report of a hit and run in the 5000 block of Voyage Avenue. Complainant reported a Fed Ex truck hit a lamp post earlier in the day.
At 8:14 p.m. Police arrested a male at SW Beach and SW Highway 101 for DUII, failure to perform the duties of a driver and refusal to test for intoxicants.
Oct. 12
At 5:01 a.m. Police responded to a disturbance in the 2000 block of NE 34th Street. It was reported that an intoxicated male was creating a disturbance. Officers took the male into custody for domestic assault and harassment and transported him to the Lincoln County Jail.
At 9:13 a.m. Police responded to the 3700 block of Spyglass Ridge Drive and took a report of a minor in possession.
At 10:20 a.m. Police took a report in the 3700 block of Spyglass Ridge Drive that a juvenile male had made statements of self harm to school staff.
Oct. 13
At 10:13 a.m. Police took a report of menacing in the 6000 block of SW Inlet Avenue. There was a report of a female kicking in a door. The female was taken into custody for menacing. She was treated by a Pacific West Ambulance crew for an injury to her face.
At 1:41 p.m. Officers responded to a crash in the SW 12th Street and SE East Devils Lake Road.
Oct. 14
At 12:27 p.m. Police responded to the report of a theft in the 3100 block of NE 26th Avenue. A report was taken
