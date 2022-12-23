Tillamook County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) detectives have arrested the operator of a Pacific City camel riding business, 48-year-old John David Bonander, on two charges of Invasion of Privacy 1st Degree and two charges of Tampering with Evidence.
“We received information that a minor female found a surveillance camera hidden under the sink in John Bonander’s bathroom,” TCSO Detective Chase Ross saids. “The victim removed the camera and they believed that they were recorded in the bathroom on several occasions.”
Detectives found evidence that victims were being secretly recorded while using Bonander’s bathroom. Bonander was arrested and a search warrant was executed on his residence. Several additional surveillance cameras were discovered and seized by investigators.
Bonander had been confronted by the victim about the camera in the bathroom when detectives contacted him, and there was evidence that he was making preparations to flee the area, according to Ross.
“We found two phones in the process of being erased, as well as a ‘go-bag’ filled with passports and birth certificates, Ross said. "Bonander also had a large amount of cash on him."
Bonander operated West Coast Camel rides in Pacific City, and investigators believe that there may be more victims that were secretly recorded by Bonander.
Detectives ask that If anyone has ever been in Bonander’s residence in Pacific City, and believes they could have been secretly recorded, to contact TCSO Detective Chase Ross at 503-815-3326.
