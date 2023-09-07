Solar Eclipse Path
Courtesy from Travel Oregon

Several regions in Oregon will provide excellent viewing opportunities for a spectacular celestial event this fall: the upcoming annular solar eclipse Saturday, Oct. 14.

The moon, at its furthest point from Earth, will appear smaller as it passes in front of the sun, creating a brilliant “ring of fire” effect. Visitors are encouraged to book their accommodations and other arrangements early — as hotels and campsite reservations are anticipated to sell out quickly — and to anticipate traffic impacts in the path of annularity.

