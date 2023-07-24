The Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) is requesting the assistance of the public with their investigation into several fires that have been started in local wooded areas.

Suspicious Fires

Over the last few weeks, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue and the Lincoln City Police Department have responded to several fires in and around the Agnes Creek Open Space.

Over the last few weeks, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue and the Lincoln City Police Department have responded to several fires in and around the Agnes Creek Open Space. Officers, firefighters, and citizens have worked together to put out these fires, which could have threatened residences in the area.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Do you agree that vehicle access to the ocean beaches should be prohibited?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.