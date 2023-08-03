Under Sear Earthquake

Ther 4.0 magnitude earthquake occurred off the Oregon Cast near Port Orford at about 12:30 Tuesday, Aug. 1.

 Courtesy from the USGS

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports a 4.0 magnitude earthquake occurred off the Oregon Coast near Port Orford at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.

This is the second such undersea tremor in the area in the past seven days.

